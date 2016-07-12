U.S. FDA panel backs Amgen copy of AbbVie arthritis drug Humira

July 12 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc's cheaper version of AbbVie's top-selling arthritis drug Humira is highly similar to the original and should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The panel voted 26-0 that the drug, ABP 501, was similar in potency and safety to the original and that there was no meaningful clinical difference. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory committee but typically does. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)