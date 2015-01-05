FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amgen, Kite Pharma ink deal to develop cancer immunotherapies
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Amgen, Kite Pharma ink deal to develop cancer immunotherapies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc and Kite Pharma Inc said they entered into a deal to develop and market cancer immunotherapies using Amgen’s cancer targets and Kite’s technology platform.

Amgen will pay Kite Pharma $60 million upfront and fund research costs through the filing of a new drug application.

After that each company will conduct and fund trials for their therapeutic candidates, they said in a joint statement.

Kite will be eligible to receive up to $525 million per Amgen program based on the successful completion of regulatory and sales milestones, plus royalties on sales and payments for licensing its technology.

Amgen is also eligible to get up to $525 million per Kite program, plus sales royalties. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.