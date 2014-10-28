Amgen 2015 forecast tops Street view; sees cost cuts, share buyback

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday forecast 2015 earnings and revenue well ahead of Wall Street projections and announced plans to cut costs and increase returns to shareholders through a dividend increase and share repurchases.

The world’s largest biotechnology company, at a business update for analysts and investors in New York, said it was looking for 2015 adjusted earnings of $9.05 to $9.40 a share on revenue of $20.8 billion to $21.3 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $9.07 per share on revenue of $20.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amgen, which in July announced a restructuring that will include slashing more than 2,900 jobs as it reallocates resources to prepare for new drug launches, provided further details on Tuesday, including plans for annual cost savings of $1.5 billion by 2018.

Amgen, which unlike other biotechs pays a dividend to shareholders, said it will increase its payout by 30 percent, beginning with the first quarter of 2015. The new quarterly dividend will be about 79 cents, up from 61 cents.

It also said it will resume share repurchases with plans to buy back about $2 billion through 2015. The company had suspended the program after its nearly $10 billion purchase of Onyx Pharmaceuticals last year. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)