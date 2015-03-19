U.S. judge rejects Amgen bid to block biosimilar Neupogen

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday denied Amgen Inc’s bid to block the sale of Novartis AG’s recently approved “biosimilar” form of Neupogen, Amgen’s blockbuster drug used to prevent infections in cancer patients.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, of San Francisco federal court, denied Amgen’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Novartis’ Sandoz unit from launching its copycat. The drug, Zarxio, contains the same active ingredient as Amgen’s $1.2 billion-a-year Neupogen, and once launched, would become the first approved biosimilar in the United States.

Because such drugs are made in living cells, they are not considered exact duplicates of original brands. Insurers are hoping that biosimilars will be sold for discounts of 40 to 50 percent from the cost of origianl brands in the United States, but Novartis has not yet disclosed the intended U.S. cost of Zarxio. Biosimilars been on the market since 2006 in Europe.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administation earlier this month approved Zarxio for the same five conditions for which Neupogen is used - among cancer patients undergoing various treatments.

Officials at neither Amgen nor Novartis were immediately available for comment.