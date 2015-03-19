FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge rejects Amgen bid to block biosimilar Neupogen
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
March 19, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge rejects Amgen bid to block biosimilar Neupogen

Dan Levine

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday denied Amgen Inc’s bid to block the sale of Novartis AG’s recently approved “biosimilar” form of Neupogen, Amgen’s blockbuster drug used to prevent infections in cancer patients.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, of San Francisco federal court, denied Amgen’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Novartis’ Sandoz unit from launching its copycat. The drug, Zarxio, contains the same active ingredient as Amgen’s $1.2 billion-a-year Neupogen, and once launched, would become the first approved biosimilar in the United States.

Because such drugs are made in living cells, they are not considered exact duplicates of original brands. Insurers are hoping that biosimilars will be sold for discounts of 40 to 50 percent from the cost of origianl brands in the United States, but Novartis has not yet disclosed the intended U.S. cost of Zarxio. Biosimilars been on the market since 2006 in Europe.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administation earlier this month approved Zarxio for the same five conditions for which Neupogen is used - among cancer patients undergoing various treatments.

Officials at neither Amgen nor Novartis were immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.