Amgen cannot stop imminent sale of Neupogen copycat: U.S. appeals court

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has cleared the path for Novartis AG to launch the first biosimilar drug in the United States as it declined on Wednesday to stop the sale of the company’s copycat version of Amgen Inc’s blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in July said Novartis could begin to market its biosimilar drug, to be sold under the name Zarxio, after Sept. 2. Amgen had sought an injunction while both parties ask the court to clarify federal regulations on when close copies of biologic medicines may be brought to market.