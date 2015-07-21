Novartis blocked from selling Neupogen copycat until September

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Novartis AG unit Sandoz must wait until September to sell Zarxio, the first biosimiar drug approved in the United States and a copycat version of Amgen Inc’s Neupogen, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

Ruling in a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Amgen, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the country’s top patent court, said that it would maintain an injunction on the Sandoz drug until Sept. 2. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)