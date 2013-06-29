FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. biotech Amgen offered to buy Onyx for $120 per share -report
#Market News
June 29, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. biotech Amgen offered to buy Onyx for $120 per share -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Biotech Amgen Inc has offered to buy smaller biotech Onyx Pharmaceuticals for $120 per share in cash, Canadian newspaper Financial Post reported on Friday, sending Onyx shares up about 30 percent in after-hours trading.

The Financial Post said that documents it had seen said that Amgen had sent material to Onyx in which it said it would propose a cash acquisition worth about $10 billion and requested due diligence and a document review period.

The Financial Post said that Amgen had sent the documents to Onyx about two weeks ago. Both companies are based in California.

In a research note, ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said that were a deal to occur, Onyx’s Kyprolis cancer drug would fit well into Amgen’s cancer drug sales and marketing infrastructure and complement Amgen’s portfolio of cancer drugs.

Onyx shares were trading at $111 after closing at $85.20, an increase of $25.80, or about 30 percent. Amgen shares were trading at about $98 after-hours after closing at $98.61.

Spokeswomen at Amgen and Onyx declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
