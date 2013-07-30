FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen profit ex-items tops Wall Street view; rebounds after 1st qtr
July 30, 2013 / 8:22 PM / in 4 years

Amgen profit ex-items tops Wall Street view; rebounds after 1st qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc, which is attempting to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc to add to its cancer drug offerings, on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected second- quarter profit as sales of many of its drugs rebounded from a disappointing first quarter.

Most of Amgen’s higher profile products had sales that exceeded Wall Street estimates, and the world’s largest biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Amgen posted a net profit of $1.26 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with a profit of $1.26 billion, $1.61 per share, a year ago

Excluding special items, Amgen earned $1.89 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

