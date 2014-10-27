Amgen profit tops Wall Street expectations; raises 2014 forecast

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Monday reported higher-than-expected third quarter profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its white blood cell booster, Neulasta, and increased sales of newer drugs, and the company raised it full-year forecast.

The world’s largest biotechnology company’s net profit fell for the quarter primarily due to a $376 million charge related to restructuring moves it announced in late July.

Amgen said it now expects 2014 adjusted earnings of $8.45 to $8.55 per share, up from the boosted forecast it provided in July of $8.20 to $8.40 per share. The company expects full-year revenue of $19.8 billion to $20 billion. It previously forecast $19.5 billion to $19.7 billion.

Amen posted a net profit of $1.24 billion, or $1.61 per share, down from a profit of $1.37 billion, or $1.79 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Amgen earned $2.30 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)