Amgen profit tops expectations on Enbrel sales, tax credit
January 27, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Amgen profit tops expectations on Enbrel sales, tax credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong sales of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, cost cutting and a tax credit.

The world’s largest biotechnology company posted a net profit of $1.29 billion, or $1.68 per share, compared with a profit of $1.02 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Amgen earned $2.16 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.05, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The results were helped by a research and development tax credit that came through in the quarter and added about 10 cents per share to earnings, the company said.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.33 billion, edging past Wall Street estimates of $5.19 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
