FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amgen 3rd quarter profit sails past Wall Street estimates
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Amgen 3rd quarter profit sails past Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Wednesday reported much higher-than-expected third quarter profit, driven in part by a 30 percent spike in sales of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel due to price increases and inventory stocking.

The world’s largest biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast, primarily to account for the strong third quarter results, and issued its first projection for 2016 adjusted earnings that falls short of current Wall Street estimates. However, Amgen typically raises its forecasts over the course of the year.

Amgen said net profit rose to $1.86 billion, or $2.44 per share, from $1.24 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Amgen earned $2.72 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.