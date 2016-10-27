Amgen 3rd-quarter profit tops expectations on cost cutting

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit despite disappointing sales of some of its biggest medicines, as results were helped by lower research and manufacturing costs and onetime payments, and the biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Amgen posted a net profit of $2.02 billion, or $2.68 per share, compared with a profit of $1.86 billion, or $2.44 per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, Amgen had adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.79, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)