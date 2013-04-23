Amgen first-quarter profit, revenue rise

April 23 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported higher first-quarter profit on increased sales of its drug Enbrel for rheumatoid arthritis and newer medicines to help prevent bone fractures.

The world’s largest biotechnology company posted a net profit of $1.43 billion, or $1.88 per share, compared with a profit of $1.18 billion, or $1.48 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one time items, Amgen had adjusted earnings of $1.96. Analysts on average expected $1.84 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.