FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amgen 4th-quarter profit tops Wall Street expectations
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 4 years ago

Amgen 4th-quarter profit tops Wall Street expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by a greater share of sales of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel and lower taxes.

The world’s largest biotechnology company said its net profit rose to $1.02 billion, or $1.33 per share, from $788 million, or $1.01 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, Amgen said it had adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share. Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of $1.68 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.