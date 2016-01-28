FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen 4th quarter profit tops Street estimates as costs fall
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Amgen 4th quarter profit tops Street estimates as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Thursday reported much higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, helped by increased sales of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel and lower costs, and the company raised its 2016 profit forecast.

Amgen said it now expects 2016 adjusted earnings of $10.60 to $11.00 per share, up from its prior view of $10.35 to $10.75, reflecting U.S. congressional approval of the research and development tax credit and delays in competition from biosimilar versions of some of its products.

Analysts on average were estimating 2016 earnings of $10.67 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world’s largest biotechnology company posted a net profit of $1.8 billion, or $2.37 per share, compared with a profit of $1.29 billion, or $1.68 a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Amgen said it had adjusted earnings of $2.61. Analysts on average expected $2.29 per share. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
