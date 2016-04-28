FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen profit tops Street expectations; raises 2016 outlook
April 28, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Amgen profit tops Street expectations; raises 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Thursday reported much higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales of several key drugs exceeded Wall Street estimates, and the company significantly raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The world’s largest biotechnology company said net profit rose to $1.9 billion, or $2.50 per share, from $1.62 billion, or $2.11 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Amgen had adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share. Analysts on average had expected $2.60, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As a result of the strong start to the year, Amgen said it now expected 2016 adjusted earnings of $10.85 to $11.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $10.60 to $11.00 per share, and well ahead of analysts’ average expectations of $10.82. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)

