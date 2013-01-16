FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen to build biotech manufacturing plant in Singapore
#Basic Materials
January 16, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Amgen to build biotech manufacturing plant in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Plant would be Amgen’s first in Asia

* Investment planned at $200 million

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc, the world’s largest biotechnology company, announced on Wednesday plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Singapore.

Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen said it plans to invest around $200 million in the project, which will initially focus on the production of antibody-based drugs.

Construction, in the Tuas Biomedical Park area of Singapore, is expected to begin in the next few months.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Nick Zieminski

