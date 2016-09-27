Amgen's multiple myeloma drug falls short in late stage study

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Tuesday its cancer drug Kyprolis failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study against Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Velcade for treating newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

The Phase III study evaluated Kyprolis in combination with chemotherapy drug, melphalan and immunosuppressant prednisone.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Kyprolis in January when administered in combination with certain other therapies to treat patients with multiple myeloma.