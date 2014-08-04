Amgen cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage study

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said its cancer drug significantly improved the length of time that patients lived with a type of blood cancer without the disease worsening.

Amgen’s share rose 4.3 percent to $130.96 in premarket trading on Monday after the company released the interim data from a late-stage study.

The trial was testing the drug, Kyprolis, in combination with two other treatments, against those treatments alone in previously-treated patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)