UPDATE 2-Amgen blood cancer drug succeeds in late-stage study

By Bill Berkrot

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Monday its Kyprolis combined with standard treatment helped patients with relapsed multiple myeloma live significantly longer before their blood cancer worsened, compared with the standard therapy, according to interim data from an eagerly-anticipated late stage study.

Kyprolis, the centerpiece of Amgen’s nearly $10 billion acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals last year, has recorded sales of $146 million in the first half of this year. Celgene Corp’s rival multiple myeloma drug Pomalyst by comparison had sales of $296.5 million over the first six months.

Analysts have said positive results from the study announced on Monday and another Phase III trial called Focus, testing the blood cancer drug as an initial multiple myeloma treatment, were critical to help jumpstart Kyprolis sales growth.

In the trial called Aspire of 792 patients with relapsed multiple myeloma who had undergone prior therapy, those who received Kyprolis plus Celgene’s older Revlimid and the chemotherapy agent dexamethasone on average went 26.3 months before the disease began to worsen. That compared with progression free survival of 17.6 months for two drugs without Kyprolis, Amgen said.

“Although this result was mostly anticipated, there will be some relief at the news,” Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a research note.

“The Aspire study is critical for the conversion of the drug’s current approval from accelerated, or conditional, approval to full approval in the U.S., as well as for initial approval of the drug in Europe,” noted Porges, who has forecast Kyprolis sales of $425 million in 2015 reaching $800 million in 2017.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in 2012, granted the drug accelerated approval for use in multiple myeloma, the second most common form of blood cancer, after prior therapies have stopped working. With accelerated approval, manufacturers must still conduct larger trials to bolster initial findings and gain final approval.

The data may support the conversion of accelerated approval to full approval and help the company expand the current indication in the United States, Amgen said.

Amgen, the world’s largest biotechnology company, is expecting the Focus trial data, which could allow for use of Kyprolis earlier in the disease treatment, to be available in the current quarter.

Meanwhile, the Aspire results were also good news for Celgene, Porges said, “as it provides additional evidence that Revlimid is the indispensable backbone for myeloma on which newer drugs and regimens are built.”

Amgen shares were up $1.41, or 1.1 percent at $126.96 on Nasdaq. Celgene shares were up 0.7 percent at $87.30. (Additionalreporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings and Grant McCool)