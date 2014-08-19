FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Amgen parathyroid drug succeeds in late-stage trial (Aug 18)
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Amgen parathyroid drug succeeds in late-stage trial (Aug 18)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 in Aug. 18 story to replace “thyroid” with “parathyroid”))

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Amgen Inc said its experimental drug to reduce parathyroid levels in patients with chronic kidney disease met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, AMG 416, treats hyperparathyroidism, or excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone, in kidney disease patients.

The results follow the recent announcement of positive data from a placebo-controlled late-stage study of AMG 416, which was similar in design and size. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)

