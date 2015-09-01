FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Amgen's bone drug succeeds in late-stage study

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said its experimental bone drug was found to be more effective than an already marketed drug in a late-stage study.

Amgen’s drug, romosozumab, met the main goal of showing a significant difference over teriparatide in improving total hip bone density by the 12th month in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a condition which causes bones to become weak and brittle leading to an increased risk of fracture. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

