Amicus' Fabry disease drug gets European Commission approval
May 31, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Amicus' Fabry disease drug gets European Commission approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday the European Commission approved its experimental treatment for Fabry disease.

The European Medicines Agency had recommended approving migalastat, the drug to treat the inherited disease, in April.

Fabry disease is caused by the build up of a type of fat, most notably in the kidneys, due to the deficiency of the alpha-Gal A enzyme. The accumulation damages cells and could lead to kidney failure, heart attacks and strokes. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

