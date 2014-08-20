FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amicus's fat accumulation drug effective in second late-stage study
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 20, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Amicus's fat accumulation drug effective in second late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug was as effective as enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) after 18 months in patients with an inherited disorder that leads to the abnormal build-up of fat.

The company’s shares soared 60 percent in premarket trading.

Amicus said in April that the drug, migalastat HCl, significantly reduced the abnormal accumulation of fat, compared with a placebo, related to a rare genetic disorder that could lead to heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

The second late-stage trial was testing the drug against standard-of-care ERTs in 60 patients with a form of Fabry disease, Amicus said on Wednesday.

Migalastat had a comparable effect to ERT on patients’ kidney function - the main goal of the study, the company said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.