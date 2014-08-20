Amicus's fat accumulation drug effective in second late-stage study

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug was as effective as enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) after 18 months in patients with an inherited disorder that leads to the abnormal build-up of fat.

The company’s shares soared 60 percent in premarket trading.

Amicus said in April that the drug, migalastat HCl, significantly reduced the abnormal accumulation of fat, compared with a placebo, related to a rare genetic disorder that could lead to heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

The second late-stage trial was testing the drug against standard-of-care ERTs in 60 patients with a form of Fabry disease, Amicus said on Wednesday.

Migalastat had a comparable effect to ERT on patients’ kidney function - the main goal of the study, the company said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)