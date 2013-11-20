FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics acquires Callidus Biopharma
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics acquires Callidus Biopharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc : * Amicus has acquired Callidus Biopharma * Under deal terms, Callidus Shareholders will get $15 million in shares of co

common stock; up to $10 million in milestone payments * Under deal terms, callidus shareholders will get up to $105 million for

achievement of late-stage development,regulatory,approval milestones * Additionally restructured the organization to reduce costs and to align its

resources with its biologics business strategy * Workforce, including full-time employees across all levels and departments,

has been reduced by approximately 14% to 91 employees * Will also close its San Diego research facility and will consolidate all

operations at its Cranbury, nj headquarters * Says estimates that it will record charges of approximately $2.5 million

during the fourth quarter of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.