Amira Nature Foods shares edge up on debut
October 10, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Amira Nature Foods shares edge up on debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Amira Nature Foods Ltd rose 2 percent in its market debut after the seller of packaged Indian specialty rice priced its share sale significantly below its expected range.

The Dubai-based company priced its initial public offering of nine million shares at $10 each, below its previously projected price range of $13-$15 per share.

Amira’s lackluster market debut follows the successful listing of organic food companies Annie Inc and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. Both stocks have risen by more than a quarter since their listings earlier this year.

Amira, registered in the British Virgin Islands, plans to use the IPO proceeds to buy out its subsidiary, Amira Mauritius.

Amira sells packaged Indian specialty rice in over 40 countries with most of its revenue coming from sales of premium Indian basmati rice.

It sells its products through retailers such as Carrefour SA , Costco and India’s Big Bazaar.

The company posted an after-tax profit of $11.9 million from revenue of $329 million for the fiscal year 2012, with two-thirds coming from sales outside of India.

UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank Securities were lead underwriters to the Amira offering.

Amira’s shares were trading at $10.17 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was among the most traded on the New York Stock Exchange with 3.5 million changing hands in less than 30 minutes.

