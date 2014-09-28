Dubai Amlak's shareholders agree $572 mln convertible issue

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Dubai’s Amlak Finance have approved the issuance of a sharia-compliant instrument convertible into its stock worth up to 2.1 billion dirhams ($571.8 million), a statement from the mortgage provider said on Sunday.

The instrument is a key part of the company’s $2.7 billion debt restructuring plan, agreed with creditors in August.

Amlak, whose shares have not traded on the Dubai Financial Market since November 2008, also agreed to convene a shareholder meeting to approval the resumption of trading, provisionally scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2015, the statement added. (1 US dollar = 3.6725 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by)