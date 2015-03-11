FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Amlak Finance posts 2014 profit rise on debt restructuring
March 11, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Amlak Finance posts 2014 profit rise on debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Islamic mortgage lender Amlak Finance posted a 22 percent rise in attributable net profit for 2014 on Wednesday as gains from its debt restructuring offset write-downs in its property portfolio.

Amlak’s net profit attributable to equity holders rose to 58.9 million dirhams ($16 million) in 2014 from 48.2 million dirhams a year earlier, according to its financial report announced on Dubai’s bourse.

The company signed a $2.7 billion debt and financing restructuring deal with creditors last November after protracted negotiations since its shares were suspended in November 2008 in the wake of the global financial crisis and a local real estate crash.

Amlak’s auditors noted in the statement that the firm had not adjusted the value of its property portfolio between 2009 and 2014. This was a period where property prices initially slumped significantly in the emirate before rebounding in the last two years.

When addressed as of Dec. 31, 2014, Amlak was forced into booking a 2.1 billion dirham fair value loss on the portfolio, the financial statement said.

However, Amlak also reported 1.9 billion dirhams in gains from fair value adjustments on a mudaraba instrument linked to its restructuring deal, investment deposits and other Islamic financing.

Under a mudaraba structure, assets are managed by a bank on behalf of clients, with income and expenses shared under a pre-agreed ratio. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French and Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
