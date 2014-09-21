FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Amlak Finance postpones shareholder meeting for lack of quorum
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 21, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Amlak Finance postpones shareholder meeting for lack of quorum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The first shareholder meeting of Dubai mortgage lender Amlak Finance in nearly six years was postponed on Sunday after not enough shareholders attended for it be recognised as valid.

The meeting was called so that the board of directors could inform shareholders of the details of a $2.7 billion restructuring plan that had been agreed with creditors.

Amlak’s shares were suspended from trading in November 2008 as the firm struggled to cope with the impact of a local real estate crash and the global financial crisis.

A new meeting has been proposed for Sept. 28, according to a statement distributed to reporters at the venue in Dubai. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.