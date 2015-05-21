FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Amlak Finance shares to resume trade on June 2 after 6-yr suspension
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Amlak Finance shares to resume trade on June 2 after 6-yr suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Amlak Finance, which have been suspended since November 2008, will resume trading on Dubai’s main bourse on June 2, the Islamic mortgage provider said on Thursday.

Trading in Amlak, part-owned by Dubai’s biggest developer Emaar Properties, was halted as credit markets dried up and the emirate’s real estate prices began a near-50 percent tumble from their peak.

The shares last traded at 1.02 dirhams ($0.28) on Nov. 20, 2008, having fallen 79 percent in the preceding six months.

Amlak this month blamed amortisation charges for a 77 percent drop in first-quarter profit. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.