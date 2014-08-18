FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amlin says H1 pretax profit falls to 148.5 mln stg
#Financials
August 18, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Amlin says H1 pretax profit falls to 148.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Amlin Plc

* H1 pretax profit 148.5 million stg versus 161.4 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 3.9 percent to 8.1 pence per share

* Interim results

* Large catastrophe losses incurred of £48.9 million (H1 2013: £32.2 million)

* H1 increase of 7.3% in net written premium to £1,637.2 million

* H1 combined ratio of 87% (H1 2013: 85%), with underlying claims ratio improving to 53% (H1 2013: 56%)

* Solid investment return of 1.3% (H1 2013: 1.4%)

* In period since 30 June, there have been a number of large risk losses, including malaysian airlines mh17 and tripoli airport

* At this early stage, we estimate that Amlin’s net exposure to these events is less than £25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
