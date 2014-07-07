FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amlin to hike stake to 75 pct in Leadenhall Capital Partners
July 7, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Amlin to hike stake to 75 pct in Leadenhall Capital Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Amlin Plc :

* Amlin agrees heads of terms to increase stake in Leadenhall Capital Partners

* Amlin will increase its current 40 pct interest in business to 75 pct, consideration will be determined by profitability of business, subject to a cap

* Remaining 25 pct interest will continue to be held by individual partners of LCP on an ongoing basis

* Transaction remains subject to execution of definitive legal documentation and relevant regulatory consents Further company coverage:

