BRIEF-Amlin's written premiums for first nine months fall marginally

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amlin PLC : * Investment returns for the nine months to 30 September 2013 were 2.0 pct * Full year results are expected to exceed our cross cycle target return on

equity of 15 pct * Sees 2014 reinsurance pricing under further pressure * We expect to maintain acceptable margins in 2014 * In UK commercial and U.S. property and casualty we anticipate further rating

improvement * Gross written premium for the nine months to Sept 30 was 2,195.7 million stg versus 2,199.1 million stg last year * International catastrophe business is seeing less pronounced competition,

with rate decreases of 1.1 pct in the period * No major catastrophe losses in the third quarter * Largest event in the year to date is European flood losses in may and June,

estimated at 25.7 million stg * Catastrophe losses, including European hailstorm and Mexican flood losses,

were 13.9 million stg in the third quarter * Large risk losses were higher in the third quarter, amounting to 28.6