FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amlin sees return to attractive levels of profitability
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Amlin sees return to attractive levels of profitability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Amlin PLC : * Auto alert - Amlin Plc H1 pretax profit 184.5 million STG versus

192.3 million STG loss year ago * Auto alert - Amlin Plc interim dividend up 4.2 percent to 7.5 pence

per share * First half return on equity of 11.9% (H1 2011: (8.8)%), 23.8% annualised * Gross written premium up 19.8% at £1,814.7 million (H1 2011: £1,514.6

million) * No material movement in prior year catastrophe claims * Earnings per share of 34.1 pence (H1 2011: (30.7) pence) * Do not expect dramatic shifts in rating levels unless events are severe * Expect the remainder of 2012 to confirm a return to attractive levels of

profitability

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.