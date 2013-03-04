FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Amlin returns to profit on lower claims
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Amlin returns to profit on lower claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Amlin PLC : * Auto alert - Amlin Plc FY pretax profit 264.2 million STG versus

193.8 million STG loss year ago * Auto alert - Amlin Plc final dividend 16.5 pence per share * Auto alert - Amlin Plc total dividend up 4.3 percent to 24 pence per

share * Combined ratio of 89% (2011: 108%), with positive trends in all divisions * Investment return of £165.3 million, equivalent to 4.1% on average(2011:

£40.5 million, 0.9%) * Well positioned to continue to expand into more favourable market

conditions.” * Estimated sandy loss of £141.6 million * Return on equity, at 17.4%, was above our cross cycle target of 15%.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.