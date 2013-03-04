BRIEF-Insurer Amlin returns to profit on lower claims

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Amlin PLC : * Auto alert - Amlin Plc FY pretax profit 264.2 million STG versus

193.8 million STG loss year ago * Auto alert - Amlin Plc final dividend 16.5 pence per share * Auto alert - Amlin Plc total dividend up 4.3 percent to 24 pence per

share * Combined ratio of 89% (2011: 108%), with positive trends in all divisions * Investment return of £165.3 million, equivalent to 4.1% on average(2011:

£40.5 million, 0.9%) * Well positioned to continue to expand into more favourable market

conditions.” * Estimated sandy loss of £141.6 million * Return on equity, at 17.4%, was above our cross cycle target of 15%.