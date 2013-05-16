RPT-Amlin's gross written premiums rise 7 pct

May 16 (Reuters) - Insurer Amlin Plc reported a 7 percent rise in gross written premiums for January-April, boosted by strong performance in its largest London-based business that predominantly covers marine and aviation risks.

Amlin, a FTSE-250 company and Lloyd’s of London’s largest listed British underwriter, said it expected to increase reinsurance margins this year.

The company reported a 12 percent rise in gross written premiums for the four months in its London-based business, which accounted for 36 percent of total revenue in 2012.