RPT-Amlin's gross written premiums rise 7 pct
May 16, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Amlin's gross written premiums rise 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Insurer Amlin Plc reported a 7 percent rise in gross written premiums for January-April, boosted by strong performance in its largest London-based business that predominantly covers marine and aviation risks.

Amlin, a FTSE-250 company and Lloyd’s of London’s largest listed British underwriter, said it expected to increase reinsurance margins this year.

The company reported a 12 percent rise in gross written premiums for the four months in its London-based business, which accounted for 36 percent of total revenue in 2012.

