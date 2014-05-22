Insurer Amlin's first-quarter gross written premium rises

May 22 (Reuters) - British insurer and reinsurer Amlin Plc reported a 5 percent rise in gross written premium helped by growth at its Amlin London, Amlin Bermuda and Amlin Re Europe units.

The company, which underwrites property, casualty, marine and aviation insurance, said gross written premium for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 1.28 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) from 1.22 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)