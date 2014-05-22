FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Amlin's first-quarter gross written premium rises
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Insurer Amlin's first-quarter gross written premium rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - British insurer and reinsurer Amlin Plc reported a 5 percent rise in gross written premium helped by growth at its Amlin London, Amlin Bermuda and Amlin Re Europe units.

The company, which underwrites property, casualty, marine and aviation insurance, said gross written premium for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 1.28 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) from 1.22 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.