REFILE-Amlin first-half profit hurt by large catastrophe losses
August 18, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Amlin first-half profit hurt by large catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say “Malaysia Airlines” instead of “Malaysian Airlines”)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - British insurer Amlin Plc reported an 8 percent decline in first-half pretax profit, hurt by large catastrophe losses and adverse foreign exchange translations.

The company, Lloyd’s of London’s largest listed British underwriter, said its estimated net exposure to the Malaysia Airlines MH17 disaster and Tripoli Airport fire was less than 25 million pounds ($41 million).

Pretax profit fell to 148.5 million pounds in the six months ended June 30 from 161.4 million pounds a year earlier. Large catastrophe losses incurred were 48.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5978 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

