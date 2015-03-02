CORRECTED-Amlin's FY profit falls on lower investment return

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Amlin is one of the largest listed British underwriters, not the largest)

March 2 (Reuters) - British insurer and reinsurer Amlin Plc said its full-year pretax profit fell 21 percent as low interest rates and a fall in investment return hurt the company.

Amlin, one of the largest listed British underwriters, which underwrites property, casualty, marine and aviation insurance, said it was reorganising its business into three business units to improve its global presence. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)