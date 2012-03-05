UPDATE 2-Insurer Amlin eyes 2012 profit rebound

* FY pretax loss 193.8 mln stg vs 187 mln stg consensus

* Shares down 5 pct, top FTSE 250 faller

* CEO says no plan to sell ACI unit

LONDON, MARCH 5 - Amlin, the biggest insurer operating in the Lloyd’s of London market, said it expected to return to profit this year after more than 500 million pounds ($792.80 million) in catastrophe claims pushed it deep into the red in 2011.

Amlin sank to a pretax loss of 193.8 million pounds last year from a profit of 259.2 million pounds in 2010, it said on Monday. The loss was bigger than the 187 million pounds expected by analysts in a company poll.

Amlin said it expected to return to “a good level of profitability” in 2012, helped by stronger insurance prices and an improvement at ACI, the loss-making European commercial insurer it bought from Belgo-Dutch bank Fortis three years ago.

Amlin shares were down 5 percent at 332.7 pence by 0920 GMT, the biggest faller in the FTSE 250 share index, which was 1 percent lower. Prior to Monday’s results statement, the stock had risen 12 percent since the start of the year.

“Amlin’s reported headline results were slightly lower than consensus which may lead to some short-term weakness given it has been the best performing Lloyd’s insurer this year,” analysts at Citi wrote in a note.

In 2011, insurers were hit by $108 billion in claims following a spate of catastrophes including Japan’s earthquake, making it the second-costliest natural disaster year on record, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.

Amlin said last month it was able to push through average rate increases of 4 percent as customers renewed their policies in January, in a sign last year’s big losses had eased competitive pressures that have weighed on prices since 2008.

ACI, hit by a surprise jump in claims last year, should “move towards” underwriting profitability in 2012 due to a restructuring effort, and there are no plans to sell the business, Amlin Chief Executive Charles Philipps told reporters.

“We truly still believe this business is capable of generating good returns,” he said.

“We wouldn’t get rid of it after all the hard work.”

Amlin had previously guided that ACI would break even this year, analysts said.

Philipps said Amlin’s decision to keep its shareholder dividend unchanged at 23 pence despite last year’s loss was a sign of confidence in its future.