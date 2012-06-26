FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMMB unit to pay $1.6M to settle SEC charges
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 26, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

AMMB unit to pay $1.6M to settle SEC charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - A unit of AMMB Holdings Bhd will pay $1.6 million to settle allegations that it breached its fiduciary duty by charging a U.S. fund for advisory services it never provided.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that AMMB Consultant Sendirian Bhd, an investment adviser in Malaysia, charged the fees for roughly a decade, from 1996 to 2007. The unit allegedly falsely claimed it was providing advice and research.

The unit is settling the suit, which was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., without admitting or denying the allegations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.