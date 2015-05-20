Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma-Bloomberg

May 20 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co to expand its veterinary and human medicines portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A sale could value Amoun at $700 million to $800 million, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1EXe5PQ)

Valeant was not immediately available for comment.

Should Amoun fail to find a buyer, it may consider an initial public offering in London, the report said.

Amoun could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)