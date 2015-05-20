FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma-Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co to expand its veterinary and human medicines portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A sale could value Amoun at $700 million to $800 million, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1EXe5PQ)

Valeant was not immediately available for comment.

Should Amoun fail to find a buyer, it may consider an initial public offering in London, the report said.

Amoun could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.