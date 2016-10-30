FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts outlook on Australia's AMP, others to negative
October 30, 2016 / 10:36 PM / 10 months ago

S&P cuts outlook on Australia's AMP, others to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday it had lowered its outlook on AMP Bank, an arm of Australia's top insurer, AMP Ltd, and Macquarie Group to 'negative' from 'stable'.

S&P also lowered its outlook on a number of regional banks and credit unions including Bank of Queensland and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

Australia's financial sector has been in a crisis in recent months, with growing calls for a national inquiry following a series of scams on wealth management and insurance payouts as well as allegations of interest-rate rigging. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Peter Cooney)

