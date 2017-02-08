SYDNEY Feb 9 Australia's biggest wealth manager
AMP Ltd on Thursday posted a 61 percent fall in
full-year underlying earnings, missing expectations as it works
to turn around its struggling life insurance division.
AMP reported underlying earnings of A$486 million ($371.11
million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, down from A$1.12
billion a year earlier, including a A$415 million operating loss
in its life insurance business.
The underlying result was below an average estimate of a 41
percent decline in underlying profit to A$633 million from 15
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On a statutory basis, which includes one-off items, the
company swung to a A$344 million bottom line loss - its first
loss since 2003 - due to writedowns in its life insurance
business announced to the market in October.
AMP also said it would return A$500 million to investors
through an on-market share buyback due to start during the
current quarter.
($1 = 1.3096 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Adrian Croft)