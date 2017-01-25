FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Australia's AMP closes venture capital fund to focus on core business
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2017 / 1:39 AM / 7 months ago

Australia's AMP closes venture capital fund to focus on core business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.

The decision comes three months after AMP said it would book A$1.168 billion ($885.69 million) in impairment and other one-off charges in the financial year ending June 30.

Australia's life insurers have seen declining business since local media in March revealed the use of discredited methods to refuse legitimate claims for insurance payouts.

National Australia Bank Ltd last year sold 80 percent of its life insurance business to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co for A$2.4 billion, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd is seeking a buyer for its insurance and wealth arm, valued at A$4.5 billion.

AMP's New Ventures fund was established in 2015, had five employees and had invested in three small companies, including A$1 million in online brokerage Macrovue Pty Ltd and more than A$1.5 million in personal finance mobile app Money Brilliant Pty Ltd.

An AMP spokesman said New Ventures would not make any further investments in startups to align with the broader company focus on improving performance in the short term.

"We have a strong portfolio of existing investments and our current focus is on maximising the benefits from these," the spokesman said.

Of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, only five have "buy" recommendations on AMP shares.

$1 = 1.3187 Australian dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.