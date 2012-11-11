FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chairman to hand over Ampal to bondholders as debt talks stall
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 11, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Chairman to hand over Ampal to bondholders as debt talks stall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The chairman of Ampal-American Israel Corp has decided to hand the company over to its bondholders after an agreement could not be reached on a debt restructuring, a company spokesman said.

A representative of Ampal and chairman Yossi Maiman made the comment at a meeting with a creditors committee appointed by a U.S. court after Ampal in August filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it faced a deepening financial crisis after Egypt halted natural gas supplies to Israel.

Ampal holds 12.5 percent of East Mediterranean Gas Co, the sole supplier of gas from Egypt to Israel until the Egyptian government cancelled its 20-year agreement signed in the Mubarak-era earlier this year.

Ampal had sought to renegotiate agreements on three series of bonds with its bondholders and had proposed postponing paying the principle on its bonds by two years while offering bondholders shares in the company.

The spokesman noted Ampal had reached a deal with most main bondholders on a debt restructuring but that a minority was opposed to any deal.

“In his (Maiman‘s) opinion, they were harming the company ... so he said: ‘take the company and let’s see where it goes from here’” the spokesman said.

The bondholders have yet to respond, he said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.