Israel's Ampal in talks to sell stake in Gadot Chemical

TEL AVIV, July 12 (Reuters) - Ampal-American Israel Corp said it is in talks to sell a minority equity stake in its subsidiary Gadot Chemical Tankers and Terminals to an international investor.

“There can be no assurances that the negotiations with the investor will be successful or that any agreement will be signed for an investment in Gadot,” Ampal said in a statement on Thursday.

The holding company did not provide further details.

TheMarker financial newspaper said Ampal was negotiating the sale of 30-35 percent of Gadot to a U.S. fund for 250 million to 300 million shekels ($62.8 million-$75.4 million).

It said the U.S. fund would seek to issue shares in Gadot on a foreign bourse in 2013.

Shares in Ampal were up 3.9 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

Ampal is facing financial troubles since natural gas deliveries were cut off from Egypt. Ampal is a shareholder in East Mediterranean Gas Co, the sole supplier of gas from Egypt to Israel until the Egyptian government cancelled its agreement earlier this year.

Gadot provides chemicals shipping, storage and distribution services.