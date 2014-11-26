FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-AMP Capital appoints Boe Pahari global head of infrastructure equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Investment manager AMP Capital appointed Boe Pahari global head of infrastructure equity, based in London.

Pahari, currently the head of infrastructure for Europe and the Americas, will also be responsible for the Australian and Indian infrastructure equity teams, the company said.

AMP also appointed Andrew Jones, the global head of infrastructure debt, to its leadership team.

The Australia-based role of global head of infrastructure, held by Scott Davies, will be eliminated and Davies will leave the company by year-end, the company said.

AMP said Director-international Anthony Fasso would head the global product team and Chief Operating Officer Sharon Davis would become director-Australia and New Zealand. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)

