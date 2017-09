Dec 15 (Reuters) - Amper Sa

* Spanish technology company Amper says starts talks with creditors to avoid insolvency proceedings

* Amper says negotiations with investors looking to make offers for group have dragged on

* Amper says looking to recapitalise the group

* Company now has up to four months to renegotiate debt Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tomas Cobos)