UPDATE 1-U.S. jury sides with Amphastar over Momenta in drug patent trial

(Adds details on lawsuit, comment from Amphastar lawyer, stock prices)

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday won a trial in a lawsuit claiming that the drugmaker through its production of a generic version of the blood-thinner Lovenox infringed a patent held by Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The verdict by a federal jury in Boston came in a long-running lawsuit pursued by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company Momenta and its partner, Novartis AG's Sandoz unit, that sought $938 million in damages.

The 12-member jury found that while Rancho Cucamonga, California-based Amphastar had infringed Momenta's patent, jurors also found that the patent was invalid.

"We're extremely pleased with the jury verdict and that Amphastar is finally out from under this baseless lawsuit," Michael Sommer, a lawyer for Amphastar, told reporters.

Following the verdict's announcement, Amphastar's stock price rose 1.9 percent to $18.26 while Momenta's fell 1.45 percent to $17.00 on the NASDAQ stock exchange in afternoon trading.

Representatives for Momenta and Sandoz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Momenta and Sandoz filed the lawsuit in 2011, two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Amphastar's generic version of Sanofi SA's blockbuster Lovenox, an anticoagulant used to treat and prevent blood clots.

Momenta's lawyers claimed Amphastar knowingly infringed a patent it obtained that covered a method used to confirm the structural signature of Lovenox, known generically as enoxaparin, which was useful for quality control purposes.

Momenta, whose generic version Lovenox was the first to receive FDA approval in 2010, claimed that as a result of Amphastar's infringement, it suffered a significant loss of profits once Amphastar began selling its own generic.

Momenta and Sandoz had sought damages of $938 million. Sommer, Amphastar's lawyer, told jurors on Thursday during closing arguments that such an award would "wipe out Amphastar altogether."

Amphastar's lawyers said Momenta's goal was to maintain a "generic monopoly" and avoid further competition for generic versions of Lovenox, which earned Sanofi $2.9 billion in sales in 2009, the year before Momenta's version was approved.

Before the trial, the case reached the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals twice, leading to reversals of an injunction against Amphastar in 2012 and a later ruling that granted judgment in Amphastar's favor in 2015.

At the time they obtained the injunction, Momenta and Sandoz were required to post a $100.1 million bond. Amphastar has said that it plans to try to collect that bond should it prevail in the lawsuit.

The case is Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al v. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 11-cv-11681. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Grant McCool)